Papa Johns Canada Raises $63K Thanks to Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

Papa Johns Canada announced the company raised more than $63 thousand through the sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza for Canadian food rescue program Second Harvest.

“The money raised through the Shaq-a-Roni is going to a great organization that supports the very real issue of people struggling to put food on the table,” says Shaquille O’Neal. “I’m happy that we were able to collaborate with and support Second Harvest in their mission to reduce food insecurity across Canada, and am proud of the impact made.”

For every Shaq-a-Roni sold between October 24th and December 25th, 2022, Papa Johns donated back one dollar to Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada dedicated to eliminating both hunger and food waste across the country.

"Food insecurity isn't a problem that we can solve alone. Through strategic partnerships with companies like Papa John's we're able to substantially increase our impact in feeding Canadians and keeping food where it belongs: On plates and out of landfills," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Thanks to the tremendous support of Papa John's Shaq-A-Roni campaign, we have been able to rescue and redirect enough food for more than 173,000 meals directly to non-profits and charities across the country."

Over the past three years, through the Shaq-a-Roni partnership, Papa Johns has helped raise close to $200 thousand for communities across Canada.

Designed by Shaquille O’ Neal himself, the limited-time Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pie made with Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen six ingredient dough, covered with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into eight foldable slices.