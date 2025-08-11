Papa Johns is turning up the flavor with the debut of its latest menu innovation: the Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza. Inspired by the richness of garlic bread and built on the brand’s signature six-ingredient dough, the pizza is a celebration of how a twist on comfort food can unlock bold and craveable flavor.

The Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza features a golden, garlic-parmesan crust topped with a rich blend of five premium cheeses: Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, Fontina, and Provolone. Crafted with Papa Johns signature fresh, never frozen original dough, made from just six simple ingredients—flour, salt, sugar, water, oil, and yeast—the pizza proves when quality comes first, bold flavor follows.

“The Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza adds a smokey flavor and crisp texture to the crust and enhances the taste of our savory garlic-parmesan and sweet pizza sauces,” said Mark Gabrovic, VP of Culinary at Papa Johns. “We’ve taken our iconic dough and elevated it with a crust that’s flavorful and unmistakably Papa Johns. I encourage everyone to enjoy it from the outside in to get a bite of the crust first.”

Papa Johns’ original dough is more than a base; it’s the foundation for innovation across the menu. From the indulgent Epic Stuffed Crust to the foldable, crispy NY Style Crust, our dough’s clean and consistent profile allows bold flavors and textures to shine through in every bite. The new Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza is the latest example of how our dough inspires craveable creations that Papa Johns fans love.

“Our dough has always been the heart of everything we do,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, SVP of Brand Marketing at Papa Johns. “It’s a recipe rooted in simplicity and integrity—just six ingredients, perfected over decades. That foundation is what empowers us to innovate boldly with menu items that are different and unique, especially with our crusts. The Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza is the best example – every bite is perfect from our high-quality toppings on our six simple ingredient dough, to the craveable five-cheese and garlic parmesan blend on the crust.”

Whether you’re a cheese lover, a garlic bread fanatic, or just looking to spice up your next pizza night, for a limited time, enjoy a Large 1-Topping Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza for just $11.99.

To order and learn more about the Garlic 5-Cheese Crust Pizza, visit www.papajohns.com. Follow Papa Johns on social on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).