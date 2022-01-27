Papa Johns Earns Top Marks in Corporate Equality Index

Papa John’s International announced the company received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Papa Johns joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“At Papa Johns, everyone belongs,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s Chief People and Diversity Officer. “The first of our strategic priorities as a company – ahead of improving profits, ahead of expanding our footprint – is to build a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusivity and winning. This unique culture, where everyone is encouraged to bring their own flavor to our table, is propelling our business forward. Our commitment to an inclusive workplace helped us lead during the pandemic, transformed our company and established our path for future growth.”

In the past year, Papa Johns has celebrated a number of milestones and achievements that have contributed to building an inclusive workplace, including:

Integrated self-identification best-practices (e.g., gender identity, pronouns and sexual orientation) into talent acquisition, talent management and onboarding;

Incorporated gender-neutral bathrooms in design of new Atlanta corporate hub;

Hosted Papa Johns inaugural “Self-Expression and Authenticity Drag Show: What's Your Drag Flavor?” and

Increased LGBTQ+ diverse supplier spend year over year by as a result of prioritized focus in 2021.

Many of these accomplishments were driven by the Papa Johns “Flavor Pride” Inclusion Resource Group (IRG), whose mission is to build a community of trust to bring about a positive impact on Papa Johns culture through recommending LGBTQ+ policy changes and intersectional, purpose-driven community involvement.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Papa Johns for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Papa Johns efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities,

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families,

Supporting an inclusive culture, and

Corporate social responsibility

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei