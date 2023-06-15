Papa Johns Enlists Celebrities to Build Awareness of Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia

Papa Johns has teamed up with Doritos to bring the bold flavors of Cool Ranch to its flatbread-style sandwich – creating the all-new Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia – a mashup is so craveable, everyone’s claiming the idea was their own… including DJ Khaled, Kris Jenner, Josh Hart, Tony Statovci, FaZe Rug, Caleb Pressley, and more.

As part of its larger marketing strategy, Papa Johns is infiltrating a variety of relevant subcultures and audiences to drive awareness for the new product – taking a twist on traditional marketing to help tell the story of how the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia came to be.

Here’s what Jaclyn Ruelle, VP Head of Brand at Papa Johns, has to say about the company’s latest campaign:

“As one of our biggest collaborations to-date, we knew we had to make the launch of our newest menu innovation with PepsiCo Foodservice even bigger! The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is a bold reimagination of our classic Papadia, which led us to rethink what a campaign could look like beyond the product itself.”

The creative campaign is a collaborative effort between both Papa Johns and PepsiCo teams, and was brought to life by TBWA\CHIAT\DAY, one of Pepsi’s roster agencies.

“The Papadia tasted like ‘the best idea ever,’ so our creative agency partner came up with the clever #DoritosPapadiaWasMyIdea, a twist on a traditional marketing campaign that leads a social-first idea to stimulate conversation and sharing. Celebrities, athletes, musicians and influencers across a multitude of cultural territories are coming together to ‘claim’ the Papadia as their creation. It’s an entertaining and authentic way of engaging new audiences, particularly our target Gen Z audience, through their favorite creators,” says Ruelle.

The campaign will continue to rollout over the next few weeks, with additional talent partners coming out to ‘claim’ the innovation as their own. The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia will live on the Papa Johns menu through July 23, 2023.