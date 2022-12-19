Papa Johns Introduces OREO Cookie Papa Bites

Papa Johns and OREO came together to develop the perfect comfort food this holiday season. Introducing the OREO Cookie Papa Bites, the ultimate shareable side that perfectly pairs with pizza and adds an extra burst of flavor for a small price.

Papa Johns makes it easy to feed your whole crew this holiday season with a full lineup of sweet and savory shareable sides, offering something for everyone.

OREO Cookie Papa Bites are made with Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, stuffed with chocolatey OREO cookie crumbles and baked fresh with a side of sweet icing for dipping or drizzling.

The new OREO Cookie Papa Bites are available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting Monday, December 19 and for all fans starting Monday, December 26. The new items will be available on the menu indefinitely and are priced at just $4.99.

OREO Cookie Papa Bites is the latest menu innovation to join Papa Johns shareable menu, alongside Jalapeño Papa Bites and Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites.