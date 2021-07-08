Papa John’s to Invest $2.5 Million in New Employee Initiatives

Papa John’s announced new hiring, referral and appreciation bonuses for its approximately 14,000 front-line team members in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain, recognizing again their essential role in the company’s record growth and industry outperformance. Papa John’s also plans to make additional investments in its full-time staff in its higher volume company-owned stores to support continued growth. The company expects to invest approximately $2.5 million in these initiatives during the remainder of 2021.

“The incredible hard work and commitment of our team members, which powered Papa John’s tremendous performance and transformation over the past 18 months, is just as important to our sustained long-term growth. Similar to programs being offered by our franchisees, these new bonuses for our team members in our corporate restaurants and QCCs reflect the value we place on growing, retaining and supporting our dedicated team,” says Rob Lynch, president & CEO. “In addition, we’ve made permanent the expanded health, wellness, paid time-off and college tuition benefits we rolled out during the pandemic, as we strive to be the employer of choice within our dynamic industry.”

Papa John’s new bonus programs offer $50 referral bonuses for corporate team members for every new hire they bring in, with an additional $50 bonus paid to the new team member. Existing corporate team members are also eligible for up $400 in appreciation bonuses to be paid in increments throughout the remainder of the year.