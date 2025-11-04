Papa Johns is proving that bigger truly just got better with the launch of NEW The Grand Papa, its largest pizza ever.

Measuring a massive 18 inches, The Grand Papa is hand-stretched from Papa Johns original dough – made with just six simple ingredients. The pizza features Italian-deli inspired flavors with a bold combination of the new savory deli-style pepperoni, a three-cheese blend and is finished with the brand’s signature Italian seasoning. The pizza is then cut into eight extra extra large slices and delivered in Papa Johns biggest box to date.

“The Grand Papa is a reflection of our continued focus on bringing premium ingredients and innovation to our biggest fans,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. “The Grand Papa is a great example of our Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. philosophy, bringing crafted, craveable flavors to a huge, new sharable pizza experience.”

The craveability doesn’t just stop at pizza. Papa Johns is also introducing the NEW Salted Caramel Blondie, a warm dessert perfect for pairing with every Papa Johns pizza.

“The Salted Caramel Blondie brings a new dimension to our dessert lineup—a warm, buttery bar made with brown sugar and caramel chips, finished with a touch of sea salt for balance,” said Thomas Smith, Corporate Chef and Senior Director of Culinary. “It’s a non-chocolate option that broadens our offerings, joins Papa Pairings as a new sharable treat, and is especially fitting for the holiday season.”

The Grand Papa is available nationwide through the Papa Johns app and papajohns.com at a price of just $14.99 starting November 3. The Salted Caramel Blondie is available starting November 10, priced at $6.99 when paired with another menu item as part of Papa Pairings or $9.49 individually.