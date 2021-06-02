Papa John's Launches Playful Global Marketing Campaign Around Cheddar

It is one of the world’s most popular cheeses but today Cheddar gets elevated to cult fashion status with its own collaboration, thanks to Papa John’s latest global marketing campaign.

The first fashion meets food collaboration of its kind, the Papa X Cheddar campaign is a bold departure for the pizza giant, using director, Josh Cohen (known for his work with brands like adidas and Nike) and featuring an instrumental ‘Cheddar’ track from hip hop artist, B Zino.

The new campaign takes satirical cues from Gen Z street culture that are befitting of the brand’s urban footprint and customer base. Mouthwatering food content of the new cheddar pizza range is juxtaposed with fashion shots of models interacting with the pizza, whilst wearing a combination of authentic streetwear and original Papa John’s delivery driver uniform.

The campaign also allows Papa John’s fans globally to shop the Papa X Cheddar pizza range in restaurant or online, but also shop the ‘cheddar look’ on global fashion marketplace, Depop.

30 original items from the advertising campaign and customized items of deadstock delivery driver uniform will be available from 1 June on Depop at: www.depop.com/papaxcheddar.

In homage to pizza delivery drivers and their efforts as key workers over the last year, the Papa X Cheddar collaboration features authentic items of Papa John’s delivery driver uniform with an uncanny resemblance to both high street and high-end street wear. Upcycled and customized visors, parkers, polos, and statement pieces, like an original delivery driver helmet, are amongst 30 hot items of clothing available on a first come first served basis from the price of a large pizza.

Jo Blundell, International Marketing VP of Papa John’s comments: “This bold campaign where food meets fashion is a real departure for our marketing globally. Its satirical humour and references to Gen Z street collaboration culture nicely propels Cheddar back into fashion. It’s a first for us but also for fans who can get their hands on both the collaboration’s pizza and exclusive items of delivery driver clothing.”

The new Papa John’s Cheddar range includes five new tasty pizzas where Cheddar gets star billing over mozzarella. The launch of the Cheddar range follows the Plant Love campaign from earlier this year, where Papa John’s increased the menu choice for flexitarian customers with more plant based or inspired products.