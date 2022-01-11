Papa Johns Promotes Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

Papa John’s International announced the promotion of Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer. Fischer will expand her responsibilities to include brand and advertising; media and field activation; and menu strategy and product innovation, in addition to continuing to oversee customer experience. She reports to Max Wetzel, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, and will join Papa Johns executive leadership team.

“Anne’s strategic thought leadership and creativity have been essential to the success of Papa Johns digital marketing success over the past three years, so we are especially thrilled with her promotion to CMDO,” says Wetzel. “Digital innovation continues to be an enormous long-term growth opportunity for our brand. Anne’s deep expertise in cutting-edge digital marketing, including leading our loyalty program, aggregator partnerships and our tech-enabled customer experience initiatives, brings a unique perspective and skill set to the CMDO role and will help Papa Johns continue to be a leader in our category.”

Fischer joined Papa Johns in 2015 as Senior Director, Digital Marketing, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Over the last seven years, Fischer and her team helped drive the growth of Papa Johns aggregator partnerships and played a critical role in doubling the company’s loyalty program, Papa Rewards, since 2019.

Fischer adds, “Contributing to Papa Johns transformation and return to growth has been a highlight of my career. Papa Johns has long been a digital-first brand, leveraging technology to deliver our customers the highest quality, best value pizza and food wherever and however they want to order. Working with Max, my team and colleagues across the company, I’m very excited to continue this mission across all customer touchpoints, and help make Papa Johns the best pizza delivery company in the world.”

Prior to Papa Johns, Fischer was the Marketing Director at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where she was responsible for its long-range marketing strategy and oversaw the department’s execution of digital communications. She began her career at Walt Disney World. She received her B.S. from University of Central Florida and her MBA from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College.