Papa John’s International, Inc. announced the promotion of Caroline Miller Oyler to Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Oyler has served as the company’s Chief Legal and Risk Officer since 2018 and will continue in her role as Corporate Secretary.

In her expanded role, Ms. Oyler will now oversee human resources and culture (People Experience), legal, risk, safety and security, internal audit and facilities. The consolidation of these key business support functions is designed to enable efficiency and closer collaboration across teams.

“Caroline has been an integral part of Papa Johns for more than two decades,” said Todd Penegor, CEO of Papa Johns. “Her deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership across multiple functions make her ideally suited to lead this newly formed role as we continue to transform our company for long-term growth.”

Ms. Oyler has been with Papa Johns for 26 years and has served as interim leader of the Human Resources function on three occasions, from 2008 to 2009, 2018 to 2019, and in 2022.