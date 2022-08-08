Papa Johns Releases First Papa Bowl Lineup

Papa Johns continues to deliver on its BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise, this time by unveiling a new menu category that features their delicious, fan-favorite toppings in a bowl. Papa Bowls is everything you love about Papa Johns pizza without the crust – crisp vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheeses, and delectable signature sauces – all baked to piping hot perfection.

The new Papa Bowls are a perfect addition to any Papa Johns order and are available in three flavors: Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo and Garden Veggie. Consumers can also build their own using their favorite Papa Johns ingredients.

“We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients,” says Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu.”

Consumers can create their own Papa Bowl or choose from three thoughtfully crafted varieties, each featuring quality ingredients:

Italian Meats Trio features signature pizza and alfredo sauces, layered with Papa Johns signature pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with three melty cheeses and sprinkled with Italian seasoning.

features signature pizza and alfredo sauces, layered with Papa Johns signature pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with three melty cheeses and sprinkled with Italian seasoning. Chicken Alfredo features creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and juicy grilled chicken, complete with spinach, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes, then topped with a melty three cheese blend and Italian seasoning.

features creamy alfredo and garlic parmesan sauces and juicy grilled chicken, complete with spinach, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes, then topped with a melty three cheese blend and Italian seasoning. Garden Veggie includes spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and banana peppers baked in a bowl with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce and garlic parmesan, covered in three melty cheeses and topped with Italian seasoning.

Papa Bowls are available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting August 15 and nationally starting Monday, August 22. All signature varieties, including create-your-own, are priced at $7.99.

Papa Johns continues to make strides in menu innovation, with Papa Bowls being the third product release this year following other craveable favorites – Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza, an extension of the brand’s original Epic Stuffed Crust launch in December 2020, and NY Style pizza.