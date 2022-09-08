Papa Johns Releases Gaming Bundle in Partnership with MTN DEW and NBA 2K23

MTN DEW and NBA 2K23 are dropping a gaming-ready bundle at Papa Johns just in time for the release of NBA 2K23 on September 9.

With an assist from basketball legend Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, MTN DEW and NBA 2K23 are tipping off a next-level unboxing experience at Papa Johns, with a limited-edition MTN DEW NBA 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle that will treat fans with a chance to unlock up to a million dollars' worth of in-game swag.

New MTN DEW NBA 2K23 Player’s Pack Bundle at Papa Johns will give players a chance to unlock up to a million dollars' worth of in-game swag

"I'm so excited to team up with MTN DEW and NBA 2K23 to create the ultimate gaming bundle at Papa Johns," says Shaq, sports analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. "Fans can earn amazing in-game perks in the new NBA 2K23 by pairing their favorite pizza with a refreshing MTN DEW – what's better than that?!"

Fans who purchase the MTN DEW NBA 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle will be eligible to "ball with the best" and level up their in-game experience with every purchase of a large 3-topping pizza and (2) 20 oz. MTN DEW bundle. Upon purchase, fans can visit DEWxPapaJohns.com to upload their receipt and unlock the chance to redeem exclusive NBA 2K23 swag while supplies last.

Bundle swag is a collection of 200,000 unique locker codes, which includes:

Locker code Team Packs with Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, Klay Thompson, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson (players can choose 2x)

Emerald Tier Cards

1-hour 2XP Coin

30 total MyPLAYER Skill Boosts (five each of the six categories)

Fans following MTN DEW on social media will also get a first look at the MTN DEW NBA 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle video content featuring Shaq. While both Papa Johns and PepsiCo have longstanding relationships with Shaq, this digital content marks a first for the partnership.

"MTN DEW has a long history in the gaming space and it's also the official soft drink of the NBA," says Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We are excited to deliver this unique offering at Papa Johns, giving fans a first-of-its-kind unboxing experience."

The MTN DEW NBA 2K23 Player's Pack Bundle, which includes a large 3-topping Papa Johns pizza and (2) 20 oz. MTN DEW bundle, starts at $17.99 and will be available for retail sale until October 14, 2022. To unlock the million dollars' worth of swag, eligible fans must be 18 years of age or older and U.S. residents to participate. There is a limit of five codes per person throughout the giveaway period.

As the official soft drink of the NBA, MTN DEW will level-up the game with the addition of new half court designs in The City featuring the brand's lineup of bold flavors, big-name NPCs, challenges on social media for real-life prizes, and much more. Players can even earn in-game endorsements from MTN DEW for their MyPLAYER upon completing challenges tied to DEW-branded NPCs. The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will return for the second consecutive year, along with The DEW Zone and everyone's favorite DEW Zone Balls.