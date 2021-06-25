Papa John’s San Antonio Provides Teacher Appreciation Pizza Party

Papa John’s San Antonio donated pizzas ending the school year on a high note for two deserving schools in the Edgewood ISD – Winston Elementary School and ET Wrenn Middle School. Donations were made in the form of pizza parties and a visit from Mr. Slice, the franchise mascot, to show a community appreciation for the school’s dedication and hard work throughout this past school year.

As all area schools were challenged to navigate online and in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, these two schools were deemed most improved during the 2020-2021 school year for keeping their attendance up and for achieving best literacy improvement in the district.

“Learning starts with our teachers, and Papa John’s is thrilled to recognize these hardworking teachers,” says Clark Mandigo, III, president and COO of Pizza Venture of San Antonio, LLC. “We want to thank Edgewood ISD for letting us be part of their end-of-school year celebration.”

For ET Wrenn Middle School, Papa John’s delivery drivers and Mr. Slice visited the campus on June 21, recognizing the entire campus of teachers for improving their students’ literacy skills. They met and exceeded that goal despite the pandemic.

“We are very appreciative of what Papa Johns is able to do in nurturing our teachers. It was a very difficult school year for not only our children but also for our teachers. However, we were able to overcome and be relentless in the face of all obstacles and adversity and so we are very humbled and honored that Papa John’s would come out and love on our teachers,” says Dr. Timothy Vaughn, principal of ET Wrenn Middle School. “We thank the Edgewood School District, our superintendent and all those who continue to support us in our endeavors for success.”

When it came time to bringing students back to the classroom, Winston Elementary School held the best attendance record. Their donation was made on Friday, June 19 with a pizza lunch from Papa John’s during their last school day recognizing them for their special achievement.

“We want to say thank you to Papa John’s for providing lunch for our staff, this truly means a lot for our teachers as we begin to wrap up a difficult year,” says Claudia Sanchez, principal of Winston Elementary. “Thanks so much for all that you do.”

Papa John’s, comprised of 21 San Antonio stores as part of Pizza Venture of San Antonio, LLC, has focused its attention on the local community by distributing food and monetary contributions to nonprofit organizations, restaurants and area schools.