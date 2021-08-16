Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni Pizza Returns for Limited Time

Papa John’s announced today the limited-time return of its fan-favorite Shaq-a-Roni pizza, an exclusive menu item developed in partnership with board member and franchisee Shaquille O’Neal. In its second year, the company is donating one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through October 24 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community and adding new ways to highlight local, community-focused organizations.

“The Shaq-a-Roni is inspired by our shared love of delicious pepperoni pizza and our passion for giving back to support our communities,” says Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s board member and franchise owner. “By donating $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sold, we’re turning a regular pizza night into pizza with a purpose. It’s a no-brainer.”

Developed by Shaquille himself, this larger-than-life pizza features an extra-large pie made with Papa John’s fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient dough, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to date.

“We are excited to partner with Shaquille to deliver an extra-large, extra-special pizza that also gives back,” says Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa John’s. “The needs in our communities have increased over the last 18 months, and we are so proud of our team members, franchisees and customers for coming together to provide support to great organizations doing important work.”

This year, Papa John’s is doing even more to highlight its charitable partners like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baltimore Hunger Project and UNCF (United Negro College Fund), starting by integrating them into the national ad campaign.

Beginning today, the Shaq-a-Roni is available exclusively to Papa Rewards members and will become available to the general public on August 23. The pizza is available for $13 with Papa John’s donating one dollar from every pizza sold to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. To sign up for Papa Rewards to gain early access to the Shaq-a-Roni, download the Papa John’s mobile app or visit https://www.papajohns.com/order/papa-rewards.

Last year’s Shaq-a-Roni, campaign raised more than $3.6 million dollars for The Papa John’s Foundation’s charitable partners, which support communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.