Papa Johns Unleashes Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza

Papa Johns knows that pepperoni reigns supreme as the No. 1 Papa Johns pizza topping, and a recent survey revealed it’s the most-preferred pizza topping for many fans. To pay tribute to the classic fan favorite, the company today announced its latest menu innovation: Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza, just when you thought Papa Johns stuffed crust couldn’t get any better.

But the pepperoni party doesn’t stop there. Papa Johns doubled down on the pepperoni love by rolling out the perfect pizza complement for pepperoni lovers: Spicy Pepperoni Rolls. This week, Papa Rewards® members can get an exclusive first taste of both pepperoni-packed menu items.

“Our Epic Stuffed Crust made with our original, fresh never-frozen dough is already a fan-favorite, and now we’ve hand-stuffed it with our signature pepperoni to make it even better and more indulgent,” says Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “Pepperoni is a classic pizza topping that our customers order time and time again, and the addition of Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza and Spicy Pepperoni Rolls to our menu offers consumers more ways to savor their favorite topping, making Papa Johns the ultimate pepperoni destination.”

These new menu items deliver on the brand’s BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise:

Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza features original, fresh, never-frozen, dough hand-stuffed with our signature pepperoni and melty cheese, then baked into a seasoned crust. Finished with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, more cheese, and topped off with more pepperoni.

Spicy Pepperoni Rolls feature signature pizza sauce and pepperoni rolled up with jalapenos and creamy melty cheese on original, fresh, never-frozen, dough. Cut into eight rolls and baked, this perfect pizza complement is served with Papa Johns Spicy Garlic sauce for dipping or drizzling.

Both new products are available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting today and for all fans starting Monday, April 25. The new items will be available through Sunday, July 10 and are priced at $13.99 and $5.49, respectively.

Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza is the latest innovation from Papa Johns and an extension of the brand’s original Epic Stuffed Crust launch in December 2020, which continues to be a high-demand menu item.