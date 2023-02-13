Papa Johns Unveils Crispy Parm Pizza

Papa Johns announced the rollout of Crispy Parm Pizza, which includes cheese underneath the crust.

It features the chain's thin crust seasoned with a blend of shredded parmesan-Romano cheeses and can be ordered with the customer’s toppings of choice. The Crispy Parm Pizza delivers on Papa Johns BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise by offering the high-quality taste fans know and love, now with an added crispy bite provided by the cheesy crust baked to perfection.

Crispy Parm Pizza is the latest menu innovation from Papa Johns, following Papa Bowls and Papa Bites.

“At Papa Johns, we pride ourselves on our dedication to innovation. For this product, we set our sights on one of the most fundamental pizza ingredients—cheese,” says Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning. “We have taken cheese where we’ve never had it before—flipping the pizza over and putting it underneath the crust. In doing so, we are providing consumers with more ability to customize their pizza experience, while also enjoying a unique and surprising twist on a fan-favourite meal.”

Enjoy the Crispy Parm Pizza with one-topping for $16.99.