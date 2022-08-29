Papa Johns Unveils Football-Shaped Pizza Ready for Tailgate Parties

Papa Johns wants to be the one-stop shop for your sport entertaining needs this season with its new Football Pizza. This new innovation leveraging fan-favorite ingredients such as Papa Johns signature pepperoni is a festive way to celebrate kickoffs, share at tailgate parties and win big with others during one of the most exciting seasons of the year.

The Football Pizza is a Large pizza that starts with a crispy thin crust base and is then topped with cheese and Papa Johns signature pepperoni, which a recent survey revealed is a favorite topping among football fans. The pie comes uncut in the shape of a real football and is a perfect, fun addition to any Papa Johns order.

“We are always thinking outside of the (pizza) box when it comes to innovation," says Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. "Football Pizza is just another fun way for us to bring our premium ingredients to consumers, during a key pizza-eating occasion.”

Papa Johns Football Pizza is the latest innovation from Papa Johns, following its recently launched Papa Bowls.