Papa Murphy's Announces Return of HeartBaker Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announces the return of the HeartBaker Pizza nationwide beginning today through Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Each year, pizza fans look forward to the return of the HeartBaker Pizza. It’s made with Papa Murphy's fresh dough, made-from-scratch daily, topped with traditional red sauce, 100% whole-milk Mozzarella cheese that's grated fresh daily (or Dairy-Free cheese in available markets), and the option of adding premium pepperoni, all for only $11 ($14 in Alaska).

Guests can also choose to bring home our Sweetheart of a Deal—a HeartBaker Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

“Valentine’s Day is always a fun time of year. We love being a part of your traditions and the special moments made at home,” says Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “What better way to show your love than with a delicious HeartBaker Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough this Valentine’s Day.”