Papa Murphy's Announces Winners of Pizza Hacks Contest

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announced the winners of the first ever “Bake Outside the Lines” contest, Papa Murphy’s search for the most inventive, clever, and original pizza hacks in America. The contest was kicked-off earlier this summer with a thrilling magic routine from Justin Willman in front of a stunned audience at CMA Fest, where he invited the public to submit their favorite and most unique creations for a chance at a major cash prize and Free Papa Murphy’s Pizza for an entire year.

Throughout the summer, participants submitted their hacks and judges made their evaluations based on creativity, originality, feasibility, storytelling, and category fit. All Bake Outside the Lines submissions were placed into one of three categories: Mealtime Anytime, Outside the Oven, and Perfect for Parties. Out of more than 7,000 entries, six imaginative hacks were chosen as finalists and moved on to the public voting round.

Just last week, the public voted on Instagram and Twitter and chose their favorite hack from each category. The three grand prize-winning hacks are:

Mealtime Anytime: Pizza Salad Bowls by Mary Beth D. from Fredonia, WI. Where pizza meets salad! A fresh Papa Murphy’s original crust pizza baked into the shape of a bowl and filled to the brim with your favorite salad. Fill it with different salad combinations for a meal that you’ll want to keep as a dinnertime staple! Outside the Oven: Waffle Up by Tammy R. from Nampa, ID: Pizza, grilled cheese, and waffles all in one! Two slices of your favorite Papa Murphy’s pizza, cooked inside of a waffle iron and brushed with olive oil. In just a matter of minutes, you’ve taken mouthwatering pizza and turned it into the king of all waffles. Perfect for Parties: S’mores Avalanche Ice Cream Cake by Jacob M. from Oak Creek, WI: Get ready for your party guests to be asking for “s’more” . Take two Papa Murphy’s S’mores treat and sandwich them with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream in between, and top it all off with gooey chocolate sauce and marshmallows. Perfect for parties or even an after-dinner treat, your call!

“We are thrilled to announce the winners of our first Bake Outside the Lines campaign, designed to highlight the creativity, customization and versatility that is only achievable with Papa Murphy’s products,” says Tracey Ayres, Vice President Brand & Innovation. “Our three winners have demonstrated that originality by transforming Papa Murphy’s into something entirely unique. We encourage everyone to take part in this creativity and Bake Outside the Lines all year round.”

All three winners will take home a $25,000 prize and Free Pizza for a Year.