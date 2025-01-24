Papa Murphy’s, a longstanding part of the Madison community for over 25 years, is continuing its commitment to give back to local neighborhoods by supporting families affected by the tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in December 2024. The local franchise, owned by father-son duo Joel and Nicholas Meyer, donated 400 pizzas to Abundant Life families on January 17th to show their heartfelt support during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded in December,” said Joel Meyer, owner of Papa Murphy’s in Madison. “While no gesture can undo the pain this community is feeling, we want to show our support in a way that’s personal and meaningful—by providing a simple, yet heartfelt gift.”

The Meyer family has always been involved in their community, with a personal connection to Abundant Life through their faith and relationships within local congregations. Area Supervisor Brandon Shaw, who is also a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, in the Madison area, plays a key role in ensuring Papa Murphy’s local involvement and connection to the community.

In addition to the pizza donation, Papa Murphy’s is rallying the greater Madison community for a “Dine to Donate” event on Wednesday, January 29th. For that day only, 50% of all sales from online orders will be donated to Abundant Life Christian School with the promo code: BELIEVE. This special community event will be available at the following greater Madison Papa Murphy’s locations: Middleton, Madison, Sun Prairie, Baraboo, Stoughton, Janesville, Portage, Monroe, Monona, Platteville, Verona, Waunakee, Richland Center, Oregon, DeForest, Reedsburg and Prairie du Sac.

Joel and Nicholas Meyer, who have owned and operated Papa Murphy’s in Madison for over 18 years, are part of The Meyer Group, which operates a total of 52 locations across the Midwest. Their long-standing roots in the region are also reflected in their personal commitment to their community.

“We are more than just a pizza company,” said Joel Meyer. “We are neighbors, we are parents, we are members of this community—and we’re here to help however we can.”

Papa Murphy’s is honored to be part of the Madison community and looks forward to continuing its legacy of giving back. Visit: papamurphys.com to participate in the Dine to Donate on Wednesday, January 29th.