Papa Murphy’s Earns Top Customer Service Ranking

For the second year in a row, Papa Murphy's Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has been named No. 1 on Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service 2022 list in the Pizza Chains category.

Newsweek identified the top three to five brands in the pizza category from an independent third-party survey of more than 25,000 U.S. customers. Both brick and mortar restaurants and online retail/services were included in the survey. This is the latest in Papa Murphy's wins—building upon the nation's leading take 'n' bake pizza chain’s three #1 rankings in the last four years.

“Likelihood of Recommendation” was factored most heavily in the survey ranking, followed by five additional evaluation criteria: Customer Focus; Quality of Communication; Professional Competence; Accessibility; Range of Services. Papa Murphy's, which did not pay or apply to be considered, scored at or near the top in every category.

"I'd like to send a genuine ‘thank you’ to each and every Franchise Owner and team member for their commitment to our guests—it does not go unnoticed," says SVP of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing, Kim McBee. "Service is the most powerful part of the customer experience. We prioritize it, so it's deeply gratifying to hear that reflected in the opinions of so many folks."

Creating a seamless experience for customers, whether in-store or online, is a renewed focus for Papa Murphy's. Newly designed and remodeled stores reflect a lighter, more welcoming feel, "like an extension of your kitchen at home," adds SVP of Development, Victoria Tullett. "As we look ahead, we are excited to continue evolving our online ordering, digital marketing, and of course, that store experience." Papa Murphy’s launched their first loyalty program, MySLICE Rewards, along with a new app in 2020. Their evolving digital presence focuses on making the ordering experience efficient, fun, and easy.

"With everything geared toward ease, we're expecting even happier customers in the months and years ahead," says McBee.

Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service list is in its fourth year—Papa Murphy's prospects look strong for year five.