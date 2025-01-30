This February, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza, the nation’s largest take-and-bake pizza brand with over 1,000 locations, is bringing back the beloved HeartBaker Pizza, a Valentine’s tradition for pizza fans nationwide. Shaped like a heart and made with premium ingredients like whole-milk mozzarella, traditional red sauce and your choice of pepperoni or cheese, the HeartBaker Pizza is a perfect way to celebrate the season of love. The fan favorite is available for a limited time from February 1 to February 14.

“The HeartBaker Pizza has become a Valentine’s Day tradition for so many of our customers,” said Tracey Ayres, Vice President of Brand and Innovation. “It’s a fun, delicious way to celebrate with loved ones, and we’re thrilled to pair it with our Sweetheart of a Deal Bundle this year, making it even easier and affordable to treat the family or someone special.”

The HeartBaker® Pizza is available at just $11 for a large cheese or pepperoni, offering guests a high value meal for an affordable price. Customers can even go dairy free for just $3 extra. For those looking to make the holiday extra sweet, the Sweetheart of a Deal Bundle includes a HeartBaker® Pizza and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $14. (Pricing varies in California and Alaska.)

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza allows customers to bake their pizza at home for a hot, fresh and customized experience every time. From crispy crusts to perfectly bubbling cheese, the convenience and quality of Papa Murphy’s ensure the meal is ready exactly when you are.

“Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or a family pizza night, the HeartBaker Pizza is an easy and memorable choice,” Ayres said. “It’s a great way to share love and great food with those who matter most.”

In addition to the HeartBaker Pizza, Papa Murphy’s offers a variety of crust styles, including Cheesy Stuffed Crust, dairy-free and gluten-free options, and keto-friendly crustless pizzas, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The HeartBaker Pizza and Sweetheart of a Deal Bundle are available for order online, in-store, or via delivery at participating Papa Murphy’s locations.