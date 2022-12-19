Papa Murphy's Launches Meatballs & Marinara Nationwide

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of our all-new Meatballs & Marinara beginning today, December 19.

An order of Meatballs & Marinara includes ten Italian beef meatballs, fully-cooked and seasoned to perfection, covered in marinara sauce, and topped with whole-milk mozzarella. It’s the perfect appetizer or side dish for holiday hosting, gameday watch parties, and family pizza nights. This adds to the already expansive portfolio of breads, salads, and dessert items Papa Murphy’s currently offers to round out any mealtime occasion.

“Our culinary team continues to develop fresh, delicious take ‘n’ bake offerings that give our guests a variety of easy mealtime options,” says Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Meatballs & Marinara are the perfect addition to turn pizza night into a complete meal, offering a wholesome and hearty dish that’s bound to be a crowd favorite.”

Try them today—visit your local Papa Murphy’s and add the all-new Meatballs & Marinara to your take ‘n’ bake order tonight. Available for pickup or delivery nationwide.