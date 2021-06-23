Papa Murphy’s Launches New Logo and Store Design

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announced the launch of two major rebranding initiatives: the new “Kitchen Delite” store design—an open-kitchen concept that enhances the in-store experience for consumers and employees alike—and a new primary brand logo that complements the evolution of the brand’s identity.

This year marks Papa Murphy’s first introduction of a new store design since 2014 and the brand’s first logo update in more than a decade.

“Ensuring the retail environment at our stores conveys the brand’s equity and maintains relevancy is important for guest satisfaction and driving profitable sales,” says Victoria Tullett, Senior Vice President of Development and General Counsel at Papa Murphy’s International. “The ‘Kitchen Delite’ store remodel program is available for all stores nationwide, and we are so excited to showcase its many benefits. Our guests will love this forward-looking, safe and convenient design, which still allows them to experience all the sights and sounds of their fresh pizza being made on the makeline while they watch.”

‘Kitchen Delite’ is compatible with typical 1,200-1,500 square-foot tenant spaces and adaptable to free-standing buildings and drive-thrus. The design facilitates online ordering, third-party delivery, and other in-demand consumer food-access models.

“In order to be a brand that experiences transformational growth in the modern era, we must keep our brand ‘on the move,’ we must maintain the business we have, and the guest in-store experience must evolve,” Tullett says.

The new primary brand logo—plus related, secondary logo options—is Papa Murphy’s red, with alternate black and white options. It will be visible in the new ‘Kitchen Delite’ store remodels and in marketing and corporate messaging.

“Papa Murphy’s is a fun and innovative brand, with a focus on being family-friendly. The brand is evolving its positioning to match the family mindset of today, and this new logo complements this evolution, rooting our identity in unconventional approach to meals,” said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing for Papa Murphy's.

The brand positioning adheres to this sentiment:

“Papa Murphy’s is the real deal: We believe raw creativity makes meals more exciting. We see limitless possibilities of real food and we believe in the joy that comes from creating something uniquely you. Because at the end of the day, we are passionate about making things. Making Meals, Making Friends, Making Memories.”