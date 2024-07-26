Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza, everyone’s favorite take ‘n’ bake pizza franchise with over 1,135 locations globally, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Ridgeland, South Carolina, at 46 Terrace Drive, #101, on July 25, 2024.

Papa Murphy’s is renowned for its unique take ‘n’ bake concept, allowing customers to purchase fresh, hand-crafted pizzas to bake in the comfort of their own homes. The franchise focuses on using high-quality ingredients — including scratch-made dough, hand-grated cheese and freshly prepared toppings — ensuring that every pizza is a delightful experience.

“The opening of our new location in Ridgeland marks an exciting milestone for Papa Murphy’s as we continue to expand and bring our unique pizza experience to more communities,” said Tracey Ayres, vice president of brand and innovation at Papa Murphy’s. “We are thrilled to offer the residents of Ridgeland a convenient, delicious option for their mealtime needs.”

The new Ridgeland location will feature a full menu, including Papa Murphy’s signature pizzas, salads, sides, desserts and kid’s options. Whether planning a family night, a get-together with friends or a cozy evening at home, Papa Murphy’s offers something for everyone.

Leading the new franchise is Aaron Bonner, a military veteran with over 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Bonner’s connection to Papa Murphy’s began during his childhood in Denver, where the brand was a staple during challenging times. After retiring from the military in 2021, Bonner rekindled his love for Papa Murphy’s and decided to bring the brand to his local community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recognizing the potential to offer fresh, affordable meals to public institutions, including schools and nursing homes.

“To have a product that I can help bring into underprivileged schools for a penny on the dollar is really one of the highlights of why we are doing this,” said Bonner. “We are excited to introduce Papa Murphy’s to the Ridgeland community and provide a fresh, tasty option for their mealtime routines.”

Looking ahead, Bonner and his wife plan to expand their franchise presence, focusing on community outreach to build brand recognition. They aim to open additional locations as they move with her assignments, ensuring that Papa Murphy’s continues to serve communities with fresh, convenient meals.