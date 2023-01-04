Papa Murphy's Recognized as One of America's Favorite Chains

Papa Murphy’s Take 'N’ Bake Pizza has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 14, 2022, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

The America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 list highlights the nation’s top restaurant chains based on an independent survey of American restaurant customers and employees. In total, over 38,500 evaluations were collected. Participants were asked to rate restaurants on nine evaluating criteria: Taste of Food, Cleanliness, Hygiene and COVID-19, Transparency, Location, Environment, Accessibility, Service Quality, and Treatment of Employees. Out of 16 categories, only 220 restaurant chains were awarded.

Papa Murphy’s is beyond ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023.

“We can’t thank our Franchise Owners and team members enough for their time and commitment to our guests,” says Shauna Walker, SVP of Franchise Performance and Engagement for Papa Murphy’s. “Our teams strive to provide our guests with unparalleled service and amazing quality of food, so it’s rewarding to hear it reflected in the opinions of so many people.”