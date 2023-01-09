Papa Murphy's Relaunches XLNY Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is delighted to relaunch the XLNY pizza nationwide beginning today, January 9.

The XLNY pizza is an extra-large New York-Style pizza that offers everything you’d expect, hot and fresh out of your oven. Guests can choose from three different recipes including the XLNY Giant Pepperoni, the XLNY Giant Pepperoni & Ground Sausage, and the XLNY Three Cheese. A pizza this big and for only $9.99.

Pizza fans can also score an XL Bundle deal for a limited time, through Sunday, February 26. The XL Bundle includes your choice of XLNY pizza, an order of the new Meatballs & Marinara, and any 2-Liter Pepsi product.

“We love and value our guests—what better way to show our appreciation than adding the New York-style XLNY pizza to our menu permanently,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “The zesty flavors combined with a foldable NY-Style crust puts an exciting twist on pizza, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it!”

For big smiles at your next gameday gathering, visit your local Papa Murphy’s and bring home an XLNY pizza. Now available for pickup or delivery nationwide.