Papa Murphy’s, a beloved restaurant and community partner across Minnesota, is coming together with others to support the employees and families of the Church of the Annunciation in the wake of the heartbreaking shooting that deeply impacted both the parish and school. This heartfelt effort is being led by local Papa Murphy’s owners, Nic and Joel Meyer, longtime champions of community causes who are rallying support to bring people together in a time of grief, healing, and hope.

On Tuesday, September 17, Papa Murphy’s locations across Minneapolis, Rochester, and Mankato will host a special online fundraiser in support of the Church of the Annunciation. When guests use the promo code HOPE at checkout, 50% of their online purchase will be donated to help provide critical support and resources to the families and staff impacted by the recent tragedy.

“We were heartbroken by the tragedy that touched the Church of the Annunciation community,” said Joel Meyer, co-owner of Papa Murphy’s. “While nothing can take away the pain, we hope this giveback effort offers a small but meaningful way to stand with those affected and remind them they’re not alone.”

Joel and Nicholas Meyer, longtime owners and operators of Papa Murphy’s locations in Minneapolis, Rochester, and Mankato, are part of The Meyer Group, a family-run organization overseeing 52 Papa Murphy’s locations across the Midwest. Their deep roots in the region are reflected in a strong personal commitment to the communities they serve.

“We’re more than just a place to pick up dinner,” said Joel Meyer. “We’re neighbors, parents, and members of this community—and we’re committed to showing up and helping however we can.”

To take part in the fundraiser benefiting the Church of the Annunciation, place an online order on Tuesday, September 17, and use the code HOPE at checkout. Visit papamurphys.com to participate.