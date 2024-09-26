PAR Technology Corporation and Hi Auto are announcing a strategic partnership that marks a significant advancement in the quick-service restaurant industry, offering a fully integrated solution that enhances drive-thru efficiency and customer satisfaction.

PAR is a global leader in restaurant technology solutions, including its flagship point-of-sale (POS) system, PAR POS. This next-generation solution from PAR Technology is designed for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, offering fast and intuitive ordering, unmatched reliability and scalability, and seamless integration with third-party apps.

Hi Auto is the leading innovator in AI-powered drive-thru automated order-taking. With an impressive 95 percent accuracy rate and successful implementations in hundreds of restaurants in major chains including Checkers and Rally’s, Bojangles, and Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Hi Auto is transforming the drive-thru experience.

By automating the order-taking task, Hi Auto enhances operational efficiency, improves order accuracy, increases check sizes, reduces wait times, and saves labor. This technology also frees staff to focus on food quality and customer engagement, improving both employee satisfaction and the overall customer experience. Hi Auto’s AI order taker is making significant strides both nationally and internationally.

Under this partnership, Hi Auto’s AI-driven automated order-taking platform is now seamlessly integrated with PAR’s POS technology, delivering a powerful, unified system designed to optimize drive-thru operations. Several top QSR brands are already using this combined solution in live production environments, handling orders from real guests and setting a new standard for the industry.

The combined solution brings several advanced features to QSR operations:

Reliability: Engineered for maximum uptime, ensuring consistent performance during peak hours.

Automatic 86’ing of Out-of-Stock Items: Real-time updates automatically remove out-of-stock items from digital menus and allow Hi Auto to suggest alternatives when guests order out-of-stock items, streamlining the ordering process and reducing guest frustration.

Integration with Existing Digital Menu Boards: Fully compatible with existing digital menu boards, allowing for instant updates and personalized displays.

Item-by-Item Injection: Items are entered into the POS throughout the ordering process, allowing the restaurant team to get an early start on order preparation.

“Our collaboration with PAR Technology is an important milestone for Hi Auto as we continue to lead the way in drive-thru automation,” said Roy Baharav, CEO of Hi Auto. “By integrating our AI-powered automated order-taking solution with PAR’s industry-leading POS system, we’re enabling QSR brands to deliver faster, more reliable service while freeing up restaurant staff to focus on enhancing the overall guest experience.”

“This partnership with Hi Auto is more than just an integration—it’s a game-changer for the future of drive-thru operations,” said Oliver Ostertag, General Manager of Operator Cloud. “We’re not just giving QSR operators a new tool; we’re handing them the keys to unlock faster service, smarter operations, and happier guests. Together with Hi Auto, we’re setting a new standard in growth enablement via frictionless technology and partnership.”