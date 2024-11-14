PAR Technology, a global foodservice technology company, announced the introduction of PAR Clear — a drive-thru communications headset system built to elevate the entire customer experience. Communication at the drive-thru can make or break the customer experience, and when it falls short, it can lead to longer wait times, order errors, and reduced profitability. PAR Clear addresses these challenges with exceptional audio clarity, extended range, and intuitive controls, empowering quick-service restaurants to streamline operations, increase order accuracy, and keep lines moving — all while boosting customer satisfaction and profitability.

“We designed it to give operators a competitive edge with superior clarity and range that truly sets it apart from the competition. This is the future of drive-thru, and it’s here today.”

With the drive-thru’s role continuing to expand, industry data highlights the impact of effective communication: total service times are faster, and wait times drop significantly when customers don’t need to repeat their orders. Designed with these demands in mind, PAR Clear provides crystal-clear audio essential for eliminating miscommunication and driving throughput. Additionally, order accuracy increases when communication is clear, further underscoring the need for PAR Clear’s high-fidelity audio in delivering a fast, seamless drive-thru experience.

“PAR Clear isn’t just another headset system; it’s the next step in drive-thru innovation,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “We designed it to give operators a competitive edge with superior clarity and range that truly sets it apart from the competition. This is the future of drive-thru, and it’s here today.”

Key highlights include:

Crystal-Clear Audio: With HD Wideband Audio and a state-of-the-art Digital Signal Processor, PAR Clear delivers superior clarity, even in the busiest environments. Its dual-array microphones aim to capture every word, whether from the driver or backseat passengers.

Extended Range & Flexibility: Powered by DECT 6.0 technology, PAR Clear has the longest range in the industry — providing operators with the flexibility to handle even the most complex store layout.

Cloud-Based Management: The cloud-based platform allows operators to manage their system remotely, allowing for smooth operation with full control over updates, configuration, and troubleshooting.

Sleek Command Console: The 11.6” wall-mounted touchscreen offers quick, easy control over the system’s settings, such as volume and headset registration, all without needing an internet connection.

Future-Ready: Designed for scalability, PAR Clear supports multiple lanes and can easily integrate with future technologies — so operators can expand and adapt without needing additional hardware.

“Our focus has always been on delivering hardware that helps operators stay ahead of the curve,” added Jason Riggs, General Manager for Hardware at PAR Technology. “PAR Clear enables operators to reduce service times while positioning them to easily integrate with future technologies, like AI, in the years to come.”