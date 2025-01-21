Gift cards have been a trusted way to drive customer loyalty, but they often fall short of their full potential. PAR Technology is changing that with the launch of its gift card solution, PAR Gift, an offering designed to help restaurants and retailers transform gifting into a seamless, personalized experience while unlocking new opportunities for growth.

With this launch, PAR enables businesses to go beyond the basics, creating stronger customer connections and driving measurable results using a fresh approach to gifting by combining ease of use, advanced features, and the flexibility modern businesses need by offering:

Personalized Engagement: Delivering gift cards is simple and impactful, whether it’s through SMS, email, social media, or physical cards. PAR’s platform makes every interaction feel tailored to the customer.

Seamless Integration: The platform is built to integrate effortlessly with existing systems, allowing businesses of any size to quickly launch and scale gift card programs.

Enhanced Features: With options like cashback rewards, auto-reload capabilities, and omnichannel delivery, PAR ensures that gift cards become a central part of a broader customer engagement strategy.

As digital gift cards continue to gain popularity—expected to grow at a 15.8% compound annual growth rate through 2030—PAR’s solution positions businesses to capitalize on this growing demand.

Why It Matters

Research highlights the significant impact gift cards can have: customers spend, on average, 61% more than the value of their card. However, many businesses lack the tools to fully realize this potential. PAR’s stored value solution solves this challenge with a streamlined, scalable platform that is both innovative and practical.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do,” said Sal Nazir, General Manager of PAR Pay at PAR Technology. “With the launch of PAR Gift, we’re providing businesses with a resource to deepen customer relationships while creating new opportunities for revenue growth. It’s about delivering value—for the customer and the brand alike.”

With PAR Gift, stored value becomes a bridge between businesses and their customers, offering value to both. Whether it’s a thoughtful present for a loved one or an incentive to return, the impact is undeniable: more loyalty, more revenue, and more opportunities.