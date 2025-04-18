Expectations for restaurants are higher than ever, and the tools that power outstanding guest experiences need to rise to the occasion. PAR Technology Corporation, a global leader in enterprise foodservice technology solutions, today announces the launch of its PAR POS Spring Release, which brings a cutting-edge system that combines the best of both enhanced core performance and exciting new features to elevate operations. Significant investment and focus have been made in innovating key areas such as guest convenience, in-store resilience and platform extensibility in response to growing market expectations.

“At PAR, we’re building for the future. We have the scale to consistently evolve our platform while investing in purposeful innovation—so our customers never have to choose between stability and innovation,” said Oli Ostertag, General Manager of PAR POS. “This release reflects that balance, delivering faster, more resilient core performance alongside smarter tools for staff, convenient guest experiences, and simplified enterprise administration. And by reimagining our APIs, we’re making it easier than ever for operators and integrators to build with us.”

Enhanced Guest Convenience & Experience

In response to growing consumer sentiment around fast and efficient service, this new release will bring additional enhancements around guest convenience. Guests can now enjoy secure, contactless payment and ordering options such as Pay via SMS and QR code with PAR® Pay, along with the ability to pay for in-store orders via their loyalty accounts, and the flexibility to add items to open orders throughout their stay.

These features offer a seamless dining and checkout experience that prioritizes convenience without disrupting service flow. Operators benefit from faster transactions and improved table turnover, helping staff serve more guests with greater efficiency.

Streamlined Staff Operations

As part of its commitment to point-of-service innovation, the PAR POS Spring Update introduces Geofencing Integration for ETA on Kitchen Chits—displaying real-time guest arrival estimates to improve prep timing, reduce waste, and streamline pickup operations. Seamlessly integrated with geolocation platforms, the feature is fully customizable with a rich library of fonts, sizes, and colors for maximum clarity and kitchen flexibility.

Restaurants will also enjoy the option of tailored pricing on item modifiers to accommodate specific guest requests. For example, “add mayo” can be priced differently from “heavy mayo,” allowing operators to reflect nuanced guest requests and maximize profitability with greater pricing accuracy.

Greater tax support is included in this update, accommodating and reflecting regional quantity-based tax rules, such as those in Ontario, Canada, as well as marketplace facilitator taxes from third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats for more accurate reporting and better visibility into tax obligations.

Platform Extensibility and Flexibility

PAR continues to invest in its platform’s core performance and adaptability. Operators can now define and manage custom data—like product codes, category tags, and tracking numbers—tailored to their brand and fully accessible via API for seamless syncing and reliable cross-system tracking. Meanwhile, a new real-time Data Feed significantly accelerates item availability updates—reducing sync times from 5–10 minutes to near-instant—while also boosting performance for reporting and API integrations. Together, these upgrades reinforce PAR’s commitment to core platform performance, reliability, and adaptability.

The PAR POS Spring Release reflects PAR’s ongoing commitment to pushing the innovation envelope for growing and enterprise restaurants in the industry.