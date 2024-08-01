Paradies Lagardère, a leading North American airport concessionaire, is celebrating the completion of a busy spring quarter with multiple restaurant debuts across the country during April, May and June. These new dining options give travelers a taste of local flavor, adding a sense of place to the airport experience and helping to transform concourses into destinations themselves with unique food and beverage offerings.

“Paradies Lagardère is honored to work with our airport partners coast-to-coast as they renovate and refresh their concourses to continue bringing premium restaurant and retail facilities to travelers,” says Claude Guillaume, senior vice president of restaurant operations for Paradies Lagardère. “Whether it’s the convenience of healthful grab-and-go options or a sit-down meal featuring local brews, the focus is on creating outstanding travel experiences every step of the way.”

Kicking off the quarter, Nine Cities Craft opened April 1 in the Agua Caliente Concourse at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California. The first installment of a new concessions program at PSP designed to reflect the essence of the community, Nine Cities Craft is a haven for craft beer enthusiasts, showcasing brews from the Coachella Valley along with a complete full bar and food menu.

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) chose Paradies Lagardère as its partner to oversee the new restaurant and retail concepts in the Concourse A extension. Thus far, this partnership includes the opening of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on April 4 and Uccello’s Ristorante on July 2. Freddy’s is a popular national franchise known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers and creamy frozen custard. Serving a wide range of Italian classics food from pasta and handheld favorite so their award-winning signature pizzz, Uccello’s is where great food and culture come together, with multiple locations throughout Grand Rapids.

Vino Volo expanded its successful wine concept and added a new Verdi Market on April 9 at Florida’s Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). More than doubling its original location on Concourse C, Vino Volo now offers a larger menu selection, adding breakfast, larger plates, craft beer on tap and cocktails.

Verdi Market features Jacksonville-based Pura Bean Coffee Co. with fresh bakery and grab-and-go items.