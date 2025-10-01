Paradies Lagardère, a leading North American airport restaurateur and retailer, announces the appointment of Leigh Allan as the company’s new senior vice president of dining. In this role, Allan will report to President John Jamison and oversee the company’s expansive portfolio of dining concepts, guiding strategic growth, operational excellence and innovative guest experiences. Allan’s frequent travel in previous roles inspired his interest in airport dining.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to work closely with the talented team in the Paradies Lagardère Dining Division and our great partners across disciplines to see how we can grow together and improve the traveler experience,” Allan said of his new role. “I have been in airports constantly throughout my career and have a firsthand perspective on airport dining. As this role is closely aligned with what I’ve done, Paradies Lagardère’s culture and innovative approach made this the perfect opportunity.”

Allan brings comprehensive hospitality leadership experience to Paradies Lagardère’s rapidly expanding Dining Division, which this year alone has opened 19 new restaurants, with three more to come. Now totaling 217 dining locations and more than 100 brand partnerships, the division’s momentum and dedication to excellence earned Paradies Lagardère Airport Experience News’ Restaurateur with the Highest Regard for Customer Service award.

Most recently, Allan served as vice president of North American food and beverage operations at Hilton, where he oversaw dining across 170 hotels and generated more than $2 billion in revenue. He also played a pivotal role in reopening the iconic Waldorf Astoria in New York City. His extensive experience includes positions such as global director of food and beverage at Valor Hospitality Partners and vice president of food and beverage at Wischermann Partners.

“Leigh has a true passion for people and hospitality, which is at the heart of everything we do,” said Gregg Paradies, CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “His ability to connect with teams and partners, while keeping the traveler front and center, makes him an incredible fit for our culture. We’re excited for the vision and leadership he will bring as we continue to strengthen our dining portfolio and deliver exceptional experiences for travelers across North America.”