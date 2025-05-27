Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, and Australian culture inspired Parched Hospitality Group have launched “Parched Locals,” a powerful new rewards program and mobile app to engage with guests across all four of its iconic restaurant brands: Daintree; Hole in the Wall; Isla & Co.; and Wallflower. Guests can sign up for membership to become a Local with any store in the Parched family to get rewards and bonus perks across all the brands.

Parched operates nine unique restaurants in New York and Florida, featuring multiple concepts that take inspiration from Australia where much of the executive team was born. Stop by Hole in the Wall or Isla and Co. for an Australian street corner vibe to enjoy a cup of specialty coffee and hearty breakfast, or dinner and date night out. Swing by Wallflower for cocktails and a bite, where vinyl records are found spinning throughout the night. Or experience the Australian forest environment at Daintree to enjoy the lush greenery and rooftop view, under the watchful eye of the New York skyline.

“We’ve got such a fantastic group of loyal customers, we wanted to give back to them and make sure they feel as much a part of our family as we feel about them,” said Tom Rowse, Chief Strategy Officer, Parched, “The Parched Locals program and mobile app will help expand and grow our family while thanking them. Paytronix brings so many ways to surprise and reward guests, engaging with them through a program that’s true to each brand’s unique needs and style.”

Become a MateToday

By downloading the Parched mobile app new mates will automatically get a free cocktail, coffee or fries just for signing up!

The mobile app is designed to be a one-stop shop to explore all the Parched venues. There, guests can reserve a table, explore the menu, manage their account and earn/redeem rewards. When on the go, they can order online – with app exclusive pricing just for members! Earn and redeem rewards at any restaurant in the Parched family. Sign up online, or at any local Parched location during checkout.

Members earn points for every purchase they make and also gain first access to special offers and limited-time rewards. Frequent guests can move up tiers in the program to unlock additional perks and extra rewards.

“Parched designed their digital brand intentionally to ensure guests feel at home and experience Australian hospitality however they engage, across the Parched brands”, said Andrea Mulligan, Chief Customer Officer, Paytronix. “The guest experience has been at the center of the brand since its conceptualization. Parched is giving back to its regular customers and making it convenient for people to engage with them whether in person or remotely.”

Parched deployed the full Paytronix guest engagement platform, which also provides powerful tools for online ordering, rewards, email/messaging/SMS and marketing, and gift card solutions. Rollout was easy, with Paytronix integrating directly with the Toast POS system used by Parched. Paytronix even supported specialized integration needs, like direct integration of Sunday QR code payments.