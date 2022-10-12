Pardon My Cheesesteak Partners with Noah Gragson

Pardon My Cheesesteak, the virtual dining brand created by Virtual Dining Concepts and the number one sports podcast in the USA, Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, announced today its promotion with Kaulig Racing and one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, Noah Gragson. As part of the Pardon My Cheesesteak (PMC) partnership, Gragson will drive the No. 16 PMC Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) on October 30th at Martinsville Speedway. Gragson will also participate in activations with PMC, including promoting the opportunity to win personalized prizes throughout the entire month of October, culminating with his race at Martinsville Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to working with Pardon My Cheesesteak and their team this month,” says Gragson. “Partnering with PMC is a great opportunity for the Kaulig Racing team and me to engage with NASCAR fans.”

As part of the October promotion, fans will have the opportunity to attend the race at Martinsville Speedway, including a meet and greet with Gragson on October 30. Activations throughout the month include a chance to win tickets to the race, a VIP experience at Martinsville, and autographed swag. Fans can enter to win exclusive prizes through the Pardon My Cheesesteak social media channels and by following @noahgragson’s social media channels.

Pardon My Cheesesteak is all about the irresistible combination of fresh, toasted hoagie rolls, stuffed with steak or chicken and warm, gooey cheese sauce along with griddled onions and other toppings. The menu features a choice of 5 sandwiches in 2 sizes—6 inches or 12 inches—Classic Cheesesteak, Chipotle Cheesesteak, Chicken Cheesesteak, Chicken Chipotle Cheesesteak or Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak which can be accompanied with a bucket of Classic Fries or Loaded Cheesesteak Fries, and Brownie Bites with Caramel Dipping Sauce for dessert.

Fans can place their orders directly from the Pardon My Cheesesteak website or from most third-party food delivery apps including DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub, ASAP and others. As new locations are added, the website, third party apps and social media channels will update, so consumers will know when their area is within a delivery zone.