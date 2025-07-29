Following guest love for its limited-time Dubai Chocolate lineup, Paris Baguette is bringing fans even more ways to enjoy the viral flavor by introducing two delicious new creations nationwide, available exclusively while supplies last.
Joining the already-popular Dubai Chocolate Tart, Mochi Donut and Matcha Latte, the indulgent new additions include:
- Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Pizzetta: Paris Baguette’s signature pizzetta dough, freshly baked with a layer of rich custard, topped generously with rich chocolate, pistachio cream, crunchy kataifi and fresh strawberries.
- Dubai Chocolate Macchiato (16oz): A creamy pistachio-flavored matcha latte served over ice, topped with chocolate mousse soft cream, crunchy kataifi, decadent chocolate sauce and crushed pistachio pieces