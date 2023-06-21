Paris Baguette and Lavazza Create Menu with Yolanda Gampp

Paris Baguette and Lavazza, a renowned Italian coffee company, have partnered with Yolanda Gampp, Queen of Cakes and Judge on FOX's "Crime Scene Kitchen" and co-founder of How To Cake It, the #1 baking education brand in the world, to create a limited-time menu of baked and brewed goods available now at Paris Baguette locations nationwide. The partnership serves up an unforgettable sensory experience culminating in the trip of a lifetime for one lucky customer through the Rise to the Occasion sweepstakes.

Working closely with Paris Baguette's expert cakers and bakers and Lavazza's legendary roasters, Gampp has crafted a winning lineup of limited-edition products. These culinary delights include:

Drop Shot Bomboloni: A scrumptious vanilla bean custard-filled pastry decorated to mimic a tennis ball featuring an irresistible combination of flavors and textures with smooth icing in vibrant tennis ball green with a white lace design.

First Serve Lemon Lime Blackberry Cake Slice: A delightful cake slice inspired by the bright refreshing flavors of summer featuring zesty lemon and lime, complemented by the sweetness of blackberries.

Courtside Coconut Oat Milk Nitro Latte: A refreshing and invigorating beverage crafted with Lavazza coffee and coconut oat milk.

"We are delighted to partner with Yolanda and Lavazza on this exclusive bakery line-up and for this once-in-a-lifetime trip," says Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer Paris Baguette. "Yolanda's culinary expertise and passion for creating unforgettable delights perfectly aligns with our brand's commitment to excellence. We believe this collaboration will provide an unrivaled opportunity for our guests to immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience that merges the world of sports and impeccable craftsmanship."

Paris Baguette and Lavazza are giving one lucky fan plus three guests the chance to win an exclusive trip of a lifetime to New York City this September through the Rise To The Occasion sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will enjoy roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, food, and the opportunity to meet Yolanda Gampp. The sweepstakes will also feature a second place prize of a $500 Paris Baguette gift card and third place prize of a $250 Paris Baguette gift card.

Fans can enter now through August 21, and each visit to a Paris Baguette location provides a new opportunity to enter. With the purchase of one of the limited-edition menu items, customers will receive one entry into the sweepstakes. A mixed double combo, which includes a specially featured Lavazza beverage along with one of the exclusive pastries, offers double the entry chances.