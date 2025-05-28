Paris Baguette announced that it has reached a significant brand milestone, and the neighborhood bakery café is inviting guests to join in the sweet celebration. Following the 2024 debut of its revamped rewards program, PB Rewards, the brand has now surpassed one million enrolled members. To commemorate the occasion, Paris Baguette is offering a free pastry to every PB Rewards member.

Exclusively on Monday, June 2, PB Rewards members can enjoy a free pastry with any purchase* as a token of appreciation and gratitude for their loyalty. Paris Baguette guests who are not yet enrolled in PB Rewards can also enjoy a free pastry with their first purchase** when they download the mobile app and sign up.

“The significant momentum we’ve seen with our PB Rewards program has been truly incredible, as we’ve nearly doubled our enrollment in less than a year,” said Brit Pyles, Director of Digital Marketing at Paris Baguette North America. “We’re incredibly proud to be a part of our guests’ day – whether it’s grabbing a morning coffee and pastry, enjoying an afternoon treat or sweetening a special occasion. We look forward to welcoming even more guests into our bakery cafés as we continue expanding our presence across North America.”

PB Rewards offers guests more ways to enjoy their favorite pastries, handcrafted cakes, freshly brewed coffees and more, empowering members to earn points to use on the products they love most. Guests can bank 1 point for every $1 spent on any transaction, whether ordering online, through the mobile app or in-café.

Paris Baguette’s mobile app is user-friendly and packed with features that make earning and redeeming rewards easy, including:

Placing orders directly in the app for convenient pickup or delivery



Storing gift cards in-app to use as payment or sending a gift card to a friend



Being the first to know what’s new and upcoming at Paris Baguette



Earning bonus points through gamification with Challenges



Viewing PB Rewards history conveniently at any time

In addition to a free celebratory pastry on June 2, PB Rewards members can exclusively enjoy even more upcoming rewards and limited time offers, including:

National Donut Day: June 6 th – Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase



June 6 – Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase 2X Points on Father’s Day Cake Purchases: June 7 th – June 15 th



June 7 – June 15 Celebrate Summer Offer Bank***: July 21 st – August 17 th $2 off any salad, sandwich, or wrap $5 pastry and medium iced or hot coffee combo Free medium Strawberry or Mango Lemonade Refresher with purchase Free pastry with beverage purchase



July 21 – August 17 Pistachio Challenge: Purchase any 5 pistachio products between June 4 th and June 30 th for 50 bonus points



Purchase any 5 pistachio products between June 4 and June 30 for 50 bonus points Summer BBQ/Party Challenge: Purchase any 3 cakes during the month of July for 100 bonus points

Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/. Don’t forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Offer excludes baguettes, loaf breads, cream puff tarts, cake slices and multi-pack pastries such as 6pc mini croissants. Purchase is required.

** Offer valid for new members who join via the mobile app. Purchase required.

***Offers are valid once per visit during the promotional time frame.