Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery-café, unveiled its limited-edition fall menu full of delicious donuts, handcrafted pastries and specialty coffees to satisfy your sweet tooth! Seasonal treats made with flavor profiles including pumpkin spice and maple transport fans straight to the pumpkin patch and leaf-peeping landscapes in anticipation of the cozier days ahead.

“The flavors of fall evoke incredible enthusiasm amongst our guests, and each year, we strive to elevate our menu of seasonal must-haves,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer of Paris Baguette North America. “In addition to our delectable pumpkin menu, we are introducing new items, including a delicious Maple Oatmilk Latte crafted in partnership with Califia Farms, a decadent Maple Pecan Layer Cake, as well as a buttery Pecan Tart and more as we transition back to our fall routines.”

Pumpkin Delights & Elevated Fall Flavors

An icon of the fall season, the highly anticipated return of pumpkin is finally here, including the Pumpkin King Cream Donut, a pillowy soft donut filled with pumpkin custard cream and topped with powdered sugar, and the Pumpkin Spiced Latte, espresso with pumpkin puree and steamed milk of choice, lightly dusted with cinnamon. Customers can also celebrate their love of pumpkin with the new Pumpkin Danish, a buttery, flaky pastry filled with pumpkin custard and drizzled with icing.

Paris Baguette is offering up additional autumnal goodies for every palate and preference, including:

Maple Pecan Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream and topped with caramel sauce; also available in a slice

Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream and topped with caramel sauce; also available in a slice Pecan Tart: Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie flavor in a buttery tart shell

Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie flavor in a buttery tart shell Chocolate Cream Puff Tart: Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with chocolate custard cream nestled in a chocolate-coated buttery tart shell

Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with chocolate custard cream nestled in a chocolate-coated buttery tart shell Chocolate Chip Scone: Buttery scone with chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla

Buttery scone with chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla Cookies & Cream Mochi Donut: Chewy mochi donut topped with cookies & cream white chocolate icing and chocolate cookie crumbs

For those who prefer savory bites, Paris Baguette has satisfying sandwiches, wraps, salads and more, including:

4-Cheese Quiche: Rich, flaky pastry filled with egg and a blend of four cheeses (Swiss, Cheddar, Parmesan and Mozzarella)

Rich, flaky pastry filled with egg and a blend of four cheeses (Swiss, Cheddar, Parmesan and Mozzarella) Veggie Goat Cheese Pizzetta: Flaky Pizzetta with a marinara and mozzarella base topped with broccoli, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and goat cheese

Flaky Pizzetta with a marinara and mozzarella base topped with broccoli, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and goat cheese Turkey, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Croissant Sandwich : Roasted turkey, sweet cranberries and goat cheese with arugula on a buttery croissant

: Roasted turkey, sweet cranberries and goat cheese with arugula on a buttery croissant Turkey, Apple & Goat Cheese Baguette Sandwich: Roasted turkey, crisp apple and goat cheese with arugula and honey mustard on our signature baguette

Roasted turkey, crisp apple and goat cheese with arugula and honey mustard on our signature baguette Harvest Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese: Herb Chicken, goat cheese, apple, cranberries, pecans and red onion on a bed of arugula with balsamic dressing

Maple-licious Drinks to Enjoy On-The-Go

This fall, as part of a limited-time partnership with leading plant-based milk brand Califia Farms, Paris Baguette is unveiling a Maple Oatmilk Latte, espresso flavored with maple syrup and Califia Farms oatmilk available hot or iced. Cold brew lovers can also enjoy the Maple Sweet Cream Cold Brew, cold brew flavored with maple syrup and topped with sweet cream.

Brewing Up Deals This National Coffee Day & Beyond

Paris Baguette has a special limited-time offer for PB Rewards members this National Coffee Day, September 29! From Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, coffee lovers can grab a free, handcrafted medium hot or iced coffee expertly made with Lavazza coffee beans, valid with any purchase1.

In addition to the National Coffee Day deal, PB Rewards members can earn points and enjoy a number of deals and discounts this fall:

9/2 – 9/22: $3 Medium hot or iced Latte every week 2

9/4 – 9/30: September Bonus Points Challenge: Order a pastry and beverage three times within the month of September and receive 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and enjoy a free* pastry with any purchase!

The new fall menu will be available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations from September 4 through December 2. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates, and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations

* Available to new PB Rewards Members only.

1One per PB Rewards account.

2One per PB Rewards account, per week (week of 9/2, 9/9, 9/16).