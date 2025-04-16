Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with the recent bakery café opening at 7945 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 on April 12.

On April 12, Grand Opening events will begin at 12pm. Guests who attend will be offered a Buy One, Get One Free coupon.

The Fresno development is being led by franchisees Anvar and Nikki Tulyag. Nikki, once a stay-at-home mom, embarked on a fulfilling entrepreneurial journey as a multi-unit franchise owner with Baskin Robbins, where she discovered a passion for business and community engagement. Now, alongside her husband Anvar, she’s expanding her business portfolio with the opening of the first Paris Baguette café in Fresno, California. The couple was drawn to the brand’s inviting atmosphere and commitment to high-quality products, seeing it as a perfect fit for their growing business ventures.

“We’re so excited to bring Paris Baguette to Fresno,” said Nikki. “From the moment I stepped into a Paris Baguette café, I knew it was something special — the quality, the atmosphere, the passion behind every pastry. As a lifelong baker, this brand spoke to me on a personal level. We are excited to share this experience with our community and create a warm, welcoming space where people can gather, celebrate, and enjoy something delicious.”

The Fresno café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 66th in the state of California. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Anvar and Nikki bring this to life in their local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Anvar and Nikki will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”