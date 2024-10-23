Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, announced its seasonal cake menu guaranteed to steal the spotlight at all your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving feasts this year! Available starting November 1, the four handcrafted cakes offer something for every palate, from the irresistible blend of rich chocolate and salty sweetness in the Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Layer Cake to the classic, elevated flavors of New York-style cheesecake and the cozy essence of fall in the Maple Pecan Layer Cake.

“At Paris Baguette, we believe every Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebration should include a feastworthy cake. Our team of experts incorporate decadent flavors and beautiful designs to create cakes that elevate every occasion,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “We have something for everyone—whether you are hosting Thanksgiving with family this year or going all out for your Friendsgiving celebration.”

Paris Baguette’s Thanksgiving cake menu includes:

New Thanksgiving Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Layer Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with double chocolate soft cream, caramel sauce and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt.



New Thanksgiving Cookies & Cream Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake: Rich New York-style cheesecake on a buttery graham crust, topped with decadent chocolate ganache and cookies & cream.



New Thanksgiving Crepe Cake: 14 layers of crepes filled with cream on a vanilla sponge cake base; also available in a slice.



Thanksgiving Maple Pecan Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream, topped with caramel sauce and a salted caramel macaron.

National Cake Day: Celebrate with a BOGO Cake Slice

Start your Thanksgiving celebration early this year with Paris Baguette’s National Cake Day offer! Available for one day only on Tuesday, November 26, PB Rewards members can redeem a special buy one, get one free cake slice offer.*

PB Rewards members can also give thanks for additional November deals and discounts, including:

11/1 – 11/28: 2X points on Thanksgiving cake purchases

11/3 – 11/4: National Sandwich Day – $2 off any sandwich or wrap

11/16 – 11/23: Espresso Challenge – Purchase 3 espresso-based beverages 11/16 – 11/23 for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a free* pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/

Paris Baguette’s Thanksgiving cake lineup will be available at Paris Baguette locations nationwide from November 1 through December 1. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates, and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*One offer per PB Rewards account. Offer not valid on Berry Tart, Cream Puff Tart or Heavenly Cheesecake.