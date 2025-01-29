Paris Baguette, the beloved bakery café concept with over 200 cafés open across the U.S. and Canada, wrapped up an extraordinary 2024 marked by unprecedented growth and achievements. With 163 franchises awarded and 51 new cafés opened last year, CEO Darren Tipton says there is “a true pathway” to 100 or more cafés opening across North America in 2025 as the team prepares to expand their presence to over 35 states.

“The growth we saw last year was truly remarkable, and I firmly believe that our success is driven by our people-first approach,” Tipton said. “By strengthening our C-level leadership team and focusing on comprehensive support systems, we’ve created a solid foundation for sustainable growth while maintaining the high-quality guest experience that defines Paris Baguette.”

Opening nearly one café per week last year, Paris Baguette entered five new states, including the launch of their first Hawaii location. Their momentum shows no signs of slowing as they build towards the 1,000-unit mark in North America by 2030. With 78 leases signed going into 2025, the stage is already set for 100 new café openings by the end of the year.

Paris Baguette has shown consistent performance in guest satisfaction and sales, doubling their loyalty member base year over year. The brand has achieved 16 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, approaching half a billion dollars in sales last year.

“As we continue our growth trajectory, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being the true neighborhood bakery café,” Tipton said. “With freshly baked pastries and breads, artisan cakes and made to order beverages, we’re proud to fill a vital role in communities across the U.S. and Canada, bringing the authentic bakery experience to life for our guests every day.”

Paris Baguette’s exceptional growth was further recognized with their outstanding placement on Entrepreneur’s 46th Annual 2025 Franchise 500 list. Holding the #1 spot in the Bakery Franchise Category, Paris Baguette climbed an impressive 19 places overall, ranking at #42. This prestigious recognition underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and

its dedication to delivering an exceptional bakery café experience to communities across North America.

Paris Baguette’s strategic expansion and focus on quality positions the brand for a breakthrough year in 2025. They aim to award 200 more franchises and open over 100 new cafés across North America, including new markets like Connecticut, Missouri, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Indiana, Idaho, Delaware, Guam and Puerto Rico. The goal is to surpass 300 cafes in the U.S. & Canada and continue to solidify their position as North America’s neighborhood bakery café.