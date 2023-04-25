Paris Baguette Expanding in Colorado

Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide including nearly 150 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the past year. Annie Song, who is leading the brand’s expansion in Colorado, will soon be opening in Aurora. Having recently secured real estate at 10601 E Garden Dr #105, Aurora, CO 80012, Song is on track to open her Paris Baguette in June 2023.

“We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within Colorado. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space,” says Mark Mele, chief development officer. “No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward.”

The Aurora deal will bring the total number of locations within Colorado to two. The 4-unit agreement was signed by Song, a Centennial resident and is pioneering the additional growth.

“This location is an excellent location to best serve the Aurora community, and we are looking forward to opening Paris Baguette in Aurora in the near future,” adds Song.

As it grows, the brand’s 3.0 prototype has played a crucial role in driving interest from both guests and prospective franchisees. Like all new openings, the Aurora café will be following the updated model, incorporating upgraded furniture, unique flooring and ceilings, rich colors and elegant lighting.

“We’re already a higher-end, higher-quality bakery, and we put a nice bow around that with the 3.0 prototype. It’s just a really nice place to indulge,” Mele says.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate itself by offering breads, cakes and pastries made fresh daily, unlike many other concepts that primarily offer soups, salads and other pre-made goods.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings and strong franchisee support while maintaining its commitment to following a true bakery café model.

In 2023, Paris Baguette aims to sign 160 franchise agreements and open 64 new cafés. Mele said target markets for the coming year include Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland. He added that the brand will continue its development in New Jersey and New York and expand in some additional states in New England, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“We are on track to enter 45 new markets and open a total of 64 units by the end of 2023,” says TJ Rogers, franchise sales manager. “Even throughout the pandemic and its aftershocks, we did not shy away from opening additional units and exploring new markets. With great year-over-year revenue increases, and a persistent interest in the brand from franchisees and consumers alike, we expect nothing but a strong continued growth trajectory for the brand.”

The total investment to franchise with Paris Baguette ranges from $652,565 and $1,750,900 including a $50,000 franchise fee.