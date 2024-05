Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in America. With over 160 bakery cafés in the U.S., over 100 awarded and 70 leases signed, they have built a strong presence nationwide. Now, they are growing in Indian Land. The Inampudi siblings and their spouses are pioneering the expansion with the recent execution of a lease at 2816 Worldreach Dr Indian Land, South Carolina 29707.

Entrepreneurship has always been a dream for Chaitanya Inampudi and her brother Venkata. Coming from a modest background in India, the siblings, along with their spouses, pursued education and work with that dream in the back of their minds. Now it’s becoming a reality as the family works together to bring Paris Baguette to Indian Land, South Carolina.

“We’re on a mission to revive the concept of the neighborhood bakery café across the U.S., and we’re excited to see the Inampudi family take this on in their own community,” said Eric Lavinder, chief development officer. “No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing rapid growth has allowed us to bring an unmatched experience to communities nationwide, and we’re proud to know that Springfield will be a part of that growth.”

Once opened, the Indian Land café will bring the total number of bakery cafés in South Carolina to 2. As the family begins development, they say they are working to open their first bakery café in Q3 2025.

“This location is an excellent location to best serve the Indian Land neighborhood, and we are looking forward to opening Paris Baguette in Indian Land in the near future,” said Venkata.

As they grow, Paris Baguette continues to stand out thanks to their clear commitment to quality, service and connection. A crucial step to maintaining this value is finding the right location for each bakery café. With an unwavering commitment to securing nothing but the best real estate sites, Paris Baguette supports their franchisees in identifying and analyzing prime real estate in their markets to select the option that lends itself to the most elevated experience.

The real estate selection process creates a foundation upon which franchisees can develop other key aspects of the Paris Baguette experience. Rather than leveraging an impersonal, quick-service model that emphasizes quantity over quality, for example, Paris Baguette remains committed to providing a great experience to each guest. From baked goods made in-café daily to a warm atmosphere and happy, welcoming team, each aspect of the Paris Baguette model embodies the vision of a neighborhood bakery café — your neighborhood bakery café.

“One of the sayings our teams throughout the system embody is, ‘Happy to see you. Even happier to serve you.’ And we know the Inampudi family will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood,” added Lavinder. “The people throughout the Paris Baguette system are what make the experience so sweet, and the family’s choice to bring the concept to their own community is another step in the right direction.

As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over delicious baked goods and fresh coffee drinks.

In the $17 billion bakery segment, it is Paris Baguette’s person-first approach that allows them to differentiate themselves, offering an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to build something both lucrative and meaningful. The brand’s consistently strong average unit volumes speak to the strength of the model, but Paris Baguette has never lost sight of their mission to revive the neighborhood bakery café.

As the team works toward opening 100 bakery cafés and awarding another 150 this year, they are focused on bringing the Paris Baguette experience to neighborhoods in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.