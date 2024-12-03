‘Tis the season to spread joy and indulge in all your favorite decadent desserts. Introducing Paris Baguette’s festive holiday cakes and pastries, expertly crafted to make your seasonal celebrations even sweeter! Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, today announced its highly anticipated holiday menu which features an array of handcrafted cakes, delectable pastries and elevated beverages to bring the magic of the holidays to life. Available nationwide starting December 3, this limited-time menu offers a delicious variety of sweet treats that are perfect for your festive occasion, from cozy dinners to fun parties and gift exchanges!

“This holiday season, we’re delighted to offer a limited-edition menu brimming with festive flavors designed to bring the joy and warmth of the season to every occasion,” said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. “From beautiful cakes for your holiday table to sweet treats that brighten your day, our specially crafted seasonal offerings capture the holiday spirit in every bite and sip.”

Seasonal Cakes For Every Celebration

Handcrafted by Paris Baguette’s team of culinary experts, each holiday cake in this limited-time collection is designed to be the star of your seasonal celebrations. Each cake blends festive flavors with exquisite designs, offering a deliciously unforgettable way to bring joy this season.

Available December 3-December 25:

Nutcracker Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Three layers of vanilla cake filled with signature soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a holiday nutcracker

Three layers of vanilla cake filled with signature soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a holiday nutcracker Winter Village Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella* : Layers of vanilla sponge filled with Nutella and chocolate hazelnut soft cream; topped with Nutella and a mini–Paris Baguette café

: Layers of vanilla sponge filled with Nutella and chocolate hazelnut soft cream; topped with Nutella and a mini–Paris Baguette café Holiday Red Velvet Cake: Three layers of red velvet sponge, filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a vintage holiday truck

Three layers of red velvet sponge, filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a vintage holiday truck Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in rich chocolate and topped with playful penguins

Available December 11-December 25:

Bûche De Noël (Mocha Yule Log): French holiday classic mocha roll cake iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate curls and a chocolate gift box

French holiday classic mocha roll cake iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate curls and a chocolate gift box Mixed Berry Sweetest Gifts Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream and fresh blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries topped with gift decor

Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream and fresh blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries topped with gift decor Holiday Mocha Cake: Mocha sponge cake layered with mocha buttercream, finished with rich chocolate sauce, gold dusted sprinkles and a chocolate gift box

Mocha sponge cake layered with mocha buttercream, finished with rich chocolate sauce, gold dusted sprinkles and a chocolate gift box Blueberry Chiffon Home for the Holidays: Three layers of blueberry chiffon cake filled with soft cream, decorated with blueberries and festive chocolate pearls

Festive Treats That Bring Holiday Cheer

Whether gathering with family and friends or simply looking to indulge in the holiday spirit, guests can count on Paris Baguette to make their celebrations even sweeter. From gourmet pastries to a cozy irresistible beverage, Paris Baguette has everything needed to add a touch of sweetness to the season; available December 3 through January 5:

Pound Cake Loaf: All butter pound cake loaf, with your choice of Lemon Iced or Chocolate Dipped

All butter pound cake loaf, with your choice of or Peppermint Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with peppermint icing, white chocolate drizzle and candy cane pieces

Mochi donut topped with peppermint icing, white chocolate drizzle and candy cane pieces Snowman King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette’s signature King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean custard and frosted with white chocolate

Paris Baguette’s signature King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean custard and frosted with white chocolate Chausson aux Pommes: French apple turnover made with flaky pastry and sweet apple filling

French apple turnover made with flaky pastry and sweet apple filling Sweet Cream Lattes: Smooth and creamy latte topped with sweet cream and dusted with cocoa powder; available hot or iced

The Perfect Gift – Paris Baguette Holiday Merchandise

Celebrate the joy of giving with exclusive holiday retail merchandise. Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with limited-time Paris Baguette branded retail items to make your season memorable! Available NOW, while supplies last.

Paris Baguette Chef Nutcracker

Strawberry Soft Cream Cake Snow Globe Ornament

Plush Croissant Key Chain

14oz Stackable Ceramic Mugs

Paris Baguette Branded Electric Coffee Grinder

Paris Baguette Blend Lavazza Whole Bean Coffee

Bite Into Your Best Year Yet

Ring in the New Year with Paris Baguette’s year-end celebration cakes, designed to mark the occasion in sweet style and flavors! From rich, indulgent chocolate to light, fruit-filled layers, each cake offers a deliciously memorable way to toast to new beginnings. Available for a limited time from December 26 to January 1.

Happy New Year Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Layer Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with chocolate mousse soft cream, caramel sauce and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt, topped with New Year decor

Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with chocolate mousse soft cream, caramel sauce and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt, topped with New Year decor Happy New Year Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Our signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with New Year decor

Sweet Rewards and Offers

Guests can unwrap exclusive offers all season long, turning every festive moment into a special treat:

PB Rewards Offers**:

12/2 – 12/3: Cyber Monday – Take a break from shopping and enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with pastry purchase

– Take a break from shopping and enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee with pastry purchase 12/6 – 12/20: December Offer Bank (valid 1 per visit) $2 off any salad, sandwich, or wrap $3 medium latte or cold brew Free pastry with any beverage purchase

12/6 – 12/25: Holiday Cake Challenge – Earn 100 bonus points when you purchase 3 holiday cakes between 12/6 and 12/25

E-Gift Card Bonus Offer:

12/18 – 12/25: E-Gift Card Bonus Offer – Receive a $5 e-bonus card with e-gift card purchases of $25. Available online only. E-bonus card valid 1/1/25 – 1/31/25. Visit https://wwws-usa2.givex.com/cws4.0/parisbaguette/ to purchase.

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/

Don’t forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Nutella is a registered trademark of Ferrero S.p.A. All rights reserved.

**1 per PB Rewards member. Can’t be combined with other discounts or rewards. Exclusions apply. See reward in app for full details.

***Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members with purchase