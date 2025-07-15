Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 225 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 35705 Chester Road, Avon, OH 44011 on July 18.

On July 18, Grand Opening events will begin with $20 gift cards to the first 100 customers.

The Avon development is being led by franchisee Parth Patel. At just 28 years old, Patel is making his entrepreneurial mark by opening the first Paris Baguette café in the Cleveland area, located in Avon, Ohio. Raised in a family of successful franchisees who grew a single Dunkin’ Donuts into a thriving business, Patel learned the value of hard work, community, and customer service from an early age. Now, he’s channeling that experience into building something of his own with Paris Baguette — a brand he believes brings a unique, upscale neighborhood bakery-café experience to the local market.

“Bringing Paris Baguette to Avon isn’t just about great food and coffee — it’s about creating a space where people feel welcomed, inspired, and part of something special. This is just the beginning,” said Patel.

The Avon café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 6th in the state of Ohio. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in North America by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Parth bring this to life in his local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Parth will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood.”