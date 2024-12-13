Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 6811 Bland St, Springfield, VA 22150 on December 14.

The Springfield development is being led by franchisee Euna Lee. Lee, a former software consultant, was inspired by her father to step into entrepreneurship and launch her first business with Paris Baguette. Lee saw franchising as a perfect way to open a business — and Paris Baguette’s French inspired pastries, cakes and artisan coffees along with strong franchisee support made it feel like the right fit.

“I’m thrilled to open my first Paris Baguette café in Springfield. After spending 15 years in software consulting, I’m excited to embrace the entrepreneurial journey,” said Lee. “I look forward to bringing the incredible variety of freshly baked breads & pastries, handcrafted cakes, and made to order beverages that Paris Baguette has to our community and working as a family to make this new venture a success.”

The Springfield café opening is a milestone for the brand, as it is the first Paris Baguette to open in Springfield proper, and the 8th in the state of Virginia. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Euna bring this to life in her local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know Euna will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in her neighborhood.”