Global bakery café franchise Paris Baguette has opened their 250th café in North America, marking another major milestone in their expansion journey and commitment to reviving the neighborhood bakery café experience across North America.

“This milestone reflects the shared passion and dedication of our entire Paris Baguette family, from our franchise owners and café teams to our loyal guests,” said CEO Darren Tipton. “Reaching our 250th café underscores our commitment to delivering expertly crafted baked and brewed goods, while creating welcoming spaces that bring joy to every neighborhood we serve. Equally important, we celebrate the remarkable franchise owners and teams who embody our values, fostering entrepreneurship, building strong community connections, and sharing our passion for exceptional experiences with every guest.”

The 250th café, located at 520 Snowshill Street, Frederick MD 21701, is led by a passionate entrepreneurial team. Waseem Mohamad, a former general contractor for Paris Baguette with years of experience building multiple cafés, and his business partners Prant Kumar and Prince Kumar, are leveraging their operational expertise, strategic business acumen, and proven leadership to open their first café in Frederick, Maryland, fostering a strong, service-driven culture from day one.

With Waseem’s family ties to the area and their long-time familiarity as customers, they have deep insight into the Frederick community. Excited to open the 250th North American café, they see it as the first of multiple locations in the region, combining their expertise with Paris Baguette’s support to grow the brand, create jobs, and strengthen community connections as they bring the neighborhood bakery café to life in their markets.

“I’ve spent the past three years helping to build nearly 20 Paris Baguette locations, and I’ve had the privilege of seeing the 150th and 200th cafés open,” said Waseem, one of the owners. “It’s incredibly exciting that the 250th location is now one we can call our own. I partnered with Prant and Prince so we could open and operate a café together. At the heart of it, it’s all about the product — we love it. Our families have been longtime guests, and now we get to share that same experience with our community.”

Guests’ affinity for the brand continues to be a key driver for Paris Baguette’s growth, and this fact is demonstrated by multiple key metrics. Paris Baguette recently celebrated 1 million members enrolled in their PB Rewards program, and the end of Q2, 2025, marked their 18th consecutive quarter of positive comp sales growth and 17th consecutive quarter of positive comp traffic.

With 170+ franchise agreements awarded and 46+ cafés opened year to date, and nearly 450 more in development — including an additional 50 slated to open by year’s end, which will double the brand’s North American footprint in just two years — Paris Baguette is steadily expanding across the U.S. and Canada, and beyond to 1,000 North American locations by 2030

As Paris Baguette looks toward key U.S. markets, including Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, and Canadian markets such as Quebec, Vancouver and Toronto, the brand continues to live its values, spreading joy, having heart, rising to the occasion, and nourishing communities with every café it opens.