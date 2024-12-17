Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence . Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their bakery café opening at 8839 Lyra Drive Columbus, OH 43240 on December 14th.

The Columbus development is being led by franchisees Ebram and Kirollos Botros, alongside friend David Bassilly. After experiencing small business ownership over the past 18 years through a family-owned Polaris Greek restaurant, Crazzy Greek, and growing in his career as a pharmacist, Ebram was looking for another investment opportunity to expand his portfolio. He had experienced Paris Baguette and was excited to bring French inspired pastries, freshly made cakes, and artisan coffees to the community.

“We are beyond excited to bring Paris Baguette to the Polaris community, just down the street from our family restaurant, Crazzy Greek, which has been a local staple for 18 years,” said Ebram. “Opening this café with my brother Kirollos and our close friend David Bassilly makes this venture even more meaningful, as we’re not only growing our business but also strengthening our ties to the community that’s supported us. We can’t wait to offer something new and unique through Paris Baguette to the area while continuing to build on our family’s legacy of providing great food and service.”

The Columbus café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 3rd in the state of Ohio. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

“We’re on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we’re excited to see Ebram, Kirollos and David bring this to life in their

local trade area,” said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. “In our cafes we like to say, ‘Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.’ And we know this team will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood.”